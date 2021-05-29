SHIKARPUR: The anti-bandit operation along the riverbeds of Indus in Garhi Tegho village of Shikarpur district has been halted after it remained headless owing to reluctance from SSP Tanveer Tunio to take charge of it, ARY NEWS reported on Saturday.

According to sources privy to the development, the operation against bandits in riverbed areas has been halted on the eighth day of its beginning after SSP Tanveer Tunio is yet to take charge of it.

“The cops deployed for the operation, APCs, and other vehicles are present at the operation camp and waiting for further orders,” they said.

The sources further said that no dacoit has been arrested during eight days of operation despite police claims of destroying various hideouts of the bandits. “An expenditure of millions of rupees has been incurred on the operation on daily basis,” they said.

Previously, it has been reported on Friday that the operation against bandits along the riverbed area of Indus in Garhi Tegho village has been intensified on its seventh day after police commandos from Karachi joined the crackdown against criminal elements who killed two cops and another person during a recent encounter.

Read More: Sindh announces head money for Shikarpur bandits

According to details, 200 police commandos from Karachi have joined 500 other cops leading the operation against dacoits in the riverbed area.

ASP City Shikarpur Fazil Shah said that the operation has been intensified and its sphere has also been expanded to eliminate the criminal elements hiding in the forest area along the Indus.

“Drones, armored personal carriers (APCs), rocket launchers and other modern equipment is being utilized during the operation against the dacoits,” he said adding that over 250 hideouts of the dacoits have been eliminated during the operation so far.

