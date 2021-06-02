Two cops recovered as Punjab police launch operation against bandits

RAJANPUR: Punjab police on Wednesday successfully carried an operation against bandits and recovered two cops held hostage by them in Rojhan tehsil of Rajanpur district, ARY NEWS reported.

According to a regional police officer, the police successfully carried out an operation and recovered two cops identified as Arshad and Irfan.

“We have also arrested 11 suspects including the mastermind of the abduction bid, bandits, and others during a successful operation in Rojhan tehsil,” he said.

The police have denied reports relating to negotiations being held with the captors to secure the release of the cops. “Both the cops were recovered in an operation against bandits,” they said adding a comprehensive and effective operational strategy was devised to recover those abducted.

They further said that both the cops remained unharmed during the operation.

It is pertinent to mention here that action against bandits in riverbed areas of both Punjab and Sindh have been launched to rid these areas of criminal elements.

In Sindh, as per a report on June 01, the anti-bandit operation in the riverine forest area of Garhi Tegho in Shikarpur district remained suspended for four consecutive days.

“Even the intelligence-based targeted anti-bandit operation yet to be started”, according to sources.

SSP Shikarpur Tanveer Ahmed Tunio has said that surveillance drones are being used to monitor the forest area along the Indus river. “We have gathered information and made maps of different points in the katcha area,” the police chief said.

“The chief minister and the I.G. Sindh Police have given us free hand to tackle the situation,” the district police chief said.

“To clear the area from the outlaws is our target, to ensure safe public movement without any fear,” SSP Shikarpur said. “This time it will be decisive and result bearing police operation in the area,” he added.

Comments

comments