Sindh gives go ahead for anti-bandit military operation in Katcha area

KARACHI: The Sindh government has given go-ahead for a military operation against bandit gangs in Shikarpur’s katcha area, quoting a provincial minister ARY News reported on Monday.

Provincial minister Mir Shabbir Bijarani has stated that the military troops and the Rangers personnel will launch an operation against bandits in katcha area along with the Sindh police.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has granted approval to the anti-bandit operation in the katcha area, Bijarani said.

“A large-scale operation will be launched against outlaws in the area adjacent to Shikarpur,” the minister further said.

According to sources, controversial tribal chieftain Tegho Khan Teghani has been arrested in Karachi after an attack on police in which two policemen were martyred.

“The police arrested Teghani clan chieftain from his residence in Karachi”, according to sources.

It is to be mentioned here that the police killed eight dacoits, while two policemen were also martyred in an operation against gangs of bandits in ​​Shikarpur’s Kacha area.

The police also recovered six abducted persons from bandits in the operation.

According to Regional Police Officer (RPO) Kamran Fazal, police launched an operation in Kacha area after four people were killed in a firing incident in Shikarpur’s Garhi Tegho area.

During the police operation, the robbers put up fierce resistance and fought with heavy weapons. Armed men also damaged the armored personnel carrier.

Two cops were martyred, eight dacoits were killed and three of the kidnappers were arrested by the police.

At least twelve dacoits have been injured in the encounter, said police officer.

Earlier, two groups exchanged fire in Shahim Marfani village of Shikarpur, killing four people.

