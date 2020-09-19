Opposition’s All Parties Conference will fail miserably: Shibli Faraz

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz said on Saturday that gatherings like opposition’s All Parties Conference (APC) have failed miserably in past and the result of upcoming one will also be zero, ARY News reported.

Addressing a news conference along with Adviser to Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Shahzad Akbar in Islamabad, Shibli Faraz said that opposition leaders in tomorrow’s APC will decide how to create chaos in the country.

“Opposition trying to create chaos and confusion in the country. They are spreading misery among people of Pakistan as they don’t want to see the country on path of progress,” said Shibli.

Commenting over Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif’s video link participation in tomorrow’s All Parties Conference, the information minister said, “Nawaz is a convicted person who fled the country on the pretext of indisposition and now he is doing politics in London.”

Shibli Faraz says the FATF related bills recently passed by the joint sitting of parliament were very important to steer the country out of the grey list of the Financial Action Task Force.

“Government is ready to sit with the opposition for legislation and public welfare but no compromise will be made on corruption,” he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Shahzad Akbar said the opposition parties wanted concessions for extending support to the FATF related bills. He said the opposition also resorted to propaganda campaign against the FATF related bills to mislead the nation.

The adviser clarified that the government has simplified the anti-money laundering bill and deleted the power of arrest from it.

