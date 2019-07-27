ISLAMABAD: United Opposition consisting of various dissident political parties from the government over an array of issues and policy decisions is set to join heads for their next probable plan of action on August 1, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Major players of the opposition alliance, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) stalwart is reportedly set to preside over proceedings for the day.

Reports indicate that the meeting has been called to deliberate upon the no-confidence motion against the current chairman senate Sadiq Sanjrani.

Sources claimed that opposition parties might ask party members who are represented in the state to pledge their loyalties over the decision.

Read More: No-confidence motion: PTI Senator Shibli Faraz meets Hasil Bizenjo

All senators affiliated with the political parties who are part of the opposition alliance have been asked to attend and make their presence possible come what may.

Senator Mir Hasil Bizenjo earlier on July 19 said that the opposition will not come under any pressure to withdraw from its move against Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani.

Talking to media with other opposition senators on side, Hasil Bizenjo, the opposition candidate for the top seat of the upper house, said that the majority of Senate backing the opposition demand adding that the no-trust move against the chairman has succeed.

He said incumbent chairman of Senate is a representative of the government. “If the government will try to impede in the no-confidence motion, it will be the violation of constitution.”

Comments

comments