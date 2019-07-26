No-confidence motion: PTI Senator Shibli Faraz meets Hasil Bizenjo

ISLAMABAD: The federal government and opposition have continued backdoor contact in view of the no-confidence motion against Senate chairman and deputy chairman, sources told ARY News.

Sources revealed that a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senator Shibli Faraz held a meeting with Senator Hasil Khan Bizenjo, who is also the candidate of the opposition for the position of the Upper House chairman.

Faraz has attempted to conciliate Bizenjo to withdraw the no-trust motion against Senate chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, whereas, the opposition senator suggested Faraz to urge the federal government for taking back the motion against deputy chairman Saleem Mandviwalla.

Read: Session summoned on Aug 1 to vote on no-trust motions against Sanjrani, Mandviwala

Earlier on Thursday, a summary had been sent to President Arif Alvi for the appointment of a presiding officer for voting on the no-confidence motion against Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani.

The names which are referred for the appointment include Waleed Iqbal, Senator Yaqoob Khan Nasir and Abdul Qayyum, sources added.

It also emerges that voting will be held against the no-trust motion against Sanjrani first and later the senators will vote for the deputy chairman of the Upper House in the upcoming session.

On July 22, President Dr Arif Alvi had summoned the Senate session on August 1 for voting on the no-confidence resolutions against Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani and Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwala.

