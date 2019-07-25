President sent summary to appoint PO for Senate’s no-confidence motion

ISLAMABAD: A summary has been sent to President Arif Alvi for the appointment of a presiding officer for voting on the no-confidence motion against Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, sources told ARY News on Thursday.

The names which are referred for the appointment include Waleed Iqbal, Senator Yaqoob Khan Nasir and Abdul Qayyum, sources added.

It also emerges that voting will be held against the no-trust motion against Sanjrani first and later the senators will vote for the deputy chairman of the Upper House in the upcoming session.

Earlier in the day, Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani called on President Arif Alvi to discuss the current political situation. Matters of mutual interests, PM Imran Khan’s successful visit to the US, current political situation, opposition’s no-trust motion and other issues came under discussion in the meeting, said sources.

On July 22, President Dr Arif Alvi had summoned the Senate session on August 1 for voting on the no-confidence resolutions against Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani and Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwala.

According to a notification issued by the Senate Secretariat, the president called the session of the upper house of parliament “for taking up motions for leave to move resolutions for removal of (the) chairman and (the) deputy chairman Senate, in pursuance of the summary sent by the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs”.

The opposition senators had submitted a resolution against Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani to the secretariat of the Upper House with signatures of 38 opposition members on July 9. The government and coalition legislators hit back with a similar motion against the deputy chairman on July 12.

