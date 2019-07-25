Senate chairman calls on President Alvi, discusses political situation

ISLAMABAD: Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani here on Thursday called on President Arif Alvi to discuss current political situation, ARY News reported.

Matters of mutual interests, PM Imran Khan’s successful visit to US, current political situation, opposition’s no-trust motion and other issues were came under discussion in the meeting, said sources.

Talking to journalists following the meeting with the president, Sadiq Sanjrani said that the Senate session on no-confidence motion will be held on August 1.

Read More: Sadiq Sanjrani to remain Senate chairman: Jahangir Tareen

Earlier on July 21, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Tareen had said that Sadiq Sanjrani will remain Senate chairman and had termed the no-confidence motion by opposition parties as political revenge.

“Sadiq Sanjrani is doing a good job as Senate chairman. The no-confidence motion against Sanjrani is based on political revenge,” he had added in a statement.

The PTI leader had said that several members of Pakistan Peoples Party (PP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) also consider no-confidence motion as political revenge.

