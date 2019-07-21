Sadiq Sanjrani to remain Senate chairman: Jahangir Tareen

LODHRAN: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Tareen has said that Sadiq Sanjrani will remain Senate chairman and termed the no-confidence motion by opposition parties as political revenge, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Sadiq Sanjrani is doing a good job as Senate chairman. The no-confidence motion against Sanjrani is based on political revenge,” he added in a statement.

The PTI leader said that several members of Pakistan Peoples Party (PP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) also consider no-confidence motion as political revenge.

Jahangir Tareen also congratulated the nation over the successful elections in erstwhile FATA.

It must be noted that on the request of the Opposition in the Upper House of the parliament, a session of Senate has been summoned on July 23 (Tuesday).

Read More: Govt to thwart opposition’s bid to oust Senate chairman, PM assures Sanjrani

As per details, the session will start at 3:00 pm on July 23.

Earlier, on July 9, Opposition parties had submitted a resolution against Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani to the secretariat of the Upper House with signatures of 38 opposition members.

The opposition’s Rehbar Committee had nominated Mir Hasil Bizenjo as its candidate for Chairman Senate office.

After the Rehbar Committee session Akram Durrani addressing a press conference said that the opposition parties have agreed over the name of Hasil Bizenjo and members of all opposition parties’ will vote for him.

Read More: Opposition nominates Hasil Bizenjo for Senate Chairman office

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan had assured Senate chairman Sadiq Sanjrani of the government’s support to thwart opposition parties’ bid to move a no-confidence motion in the upper house of Parliament to oust him.

Comments

comments