All-parties conference to devise joint strategy against govt after Eid: opposition

ISLAMABAD: As the Iftar dinner hosted by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for the opposition leaders ended, the opposition announced every party will separately protest against the government after Eid, ARY News reported.

Addressing a joint press conference on Sunday, the PPP Chairman said that no party alone could solve Pakistan’s problems. “Every party has its own manifesto, and united they can come up with the best policy [for public interest],” he said.

Bilawal said that opposition political parties will protest inside and outside the parliament after Eid.

“Also, post-Eid there will be an all-parties conference chaired by Molana Fazl ur Rehman”, he announced.

The Jamiat Ulema Islam-F (JUI-F) chief Molana Fazl ur Rehman said in his address that Pakistan’s international standing was weakening due to ‘incompetent’ rulers.

“The country is facing numerous challenges, foremost of that is economy”, he said.

He said that the all-parties conference, to be chaired by him, would come up with a joint strategy and on a common platform against the government.

PML-N leader and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that the opposition had a consensus that the government had failed in solving Pakistan’s problems.

“Inflation is on the rise but it is unfortunately beyond control” he said.

“This joint-sitting is not aimed at bringing down the government, rather, it is aimed at resolving public problems”, he said.

Maryam Nawaz said that the country had seen two continuous democratic governments due to Charter of Democracy.

This charter is very important for the country, she said, adding that the Charter would have more points added to it soon.

National Party President Hasil Bizenjo said that the opposition’s planned APC would give rise to a historic political alliance.

He threatened that if the opposition resigned, the government would have nothing to stand on as more than 60 percent of the country’s lawmakers were from the opposition, he said.

Chairman Qaumi Watan Party Aftab Ahmed Khan Sherpao said that the opposition was united it wouldn’t sit idly and watch inflation and unemployment rise.

He said that the opposition would form a unanimous roadmap through the APC and through this, it will steer the country out of the crises.

Awami National Party leader Mian Iftikhar Hussain said that the opposition parties felt the public’s pain and if the opposition was to do something about it, it would have to unite.

