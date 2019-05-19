Opposition parties discuss political and economic situation at Iftar dinner

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari hosted an Iftar dinner in honour of leading opposition political parties in Islamabad on Sunday.

The overall political and economic situation of the country was discussed during their meeting.

Former President Asif Ali Zardari, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders Maryam Nawaz, Hamza Shahbaz, Ayaz Sadiq, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Awami National Party (ANP) leader Mian Iftikhar Hussain, PTM leaders Ali Wazir, Muhsin Dawar, Jamaat-e-Islami leader Liaqat Baloch, PPP leaders Khurshid Shah, Raza Rabbani, Raja Pervez Ashraf, Yousuf Raza Gillani among others attended the event.

Sources said the opposition expressed reservation over the National Accountability Bureau (NAB)’s raids, inflation and devaluation of Pakistani rupee.

The opposition rejected increase in petrol and gas prices, sources said. They said the government’s flawed policies had put the country into crisis situation.

“The rising dollar price has made life difficult for common men,” the opposition said.

On Friday, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari had invited the leadership of the major opposition parties for a grand Iftar dinner, hours after the party’s core committee decided to expedite efforts for an anti-government movement after Eidul Fitr.

Vice President PML-N Maryam Nawaz had stayed at her son-in-law’s house from where she left for the Zardari House to attend the opposition’s meeting.

