Opposition observes black day in remembrance of their misdeeds: CM Buzdar  

ISLAMABAD: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Thursday said that opposition parties were observing black day in remembrance of their misdeeds, ARY News reported.

According to a statement issued from his office, CM Buzdar said that a positive change had occurred in the political scenario of Pakistan on July 25, 2018 when the people had broken the idol of corruption and wrote a new history with their votes

He maintained that the elements celebrating the so-called day had played havoc with the country and added that the corrupt cabal had been fully exposed.

Read More: Karachiites suffer worst traffic jam following opposition's protests

The chief minister said, “The opposition has lost its residual credibility. The opponents should remember that the people have rejected them on July 25, 2018 and would do so in future, as well.”

He further said that it was a reality that the rejected elements were only worried about concealing their looted money and the hue and cry of the opposition leaders was, in fact, a cry of the thieves.

“By the grace of almighty Allah, the PTI government has fulfilled the mandate given by voters on July 25, 2018 and the people are fully conscious who would not be deceived by the opposition,” the chief minister concluded.

