Opposition is confused on every issue: Fawad

Fawad Chaudhry Opposition Parties

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry has said that opposition parties are confused on every matter.

In a Twitter post, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said at the one hand, opposition parties are planning to protest against the upcoming budget and on the other hand, they are organising pre-budget sessions.

It will be welcoming if the opposition fulfills its constitutional duties including electoral reforms, he added.

Read more: PM wants work on electoral reforms initiated on war footing

Earlier in the month of May, Prime Minister Imran Khan had decided to form a parliamentary committee to bring about electoral reforms in the country.

Speaking to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Ali Zafar who met him in Islamabad, he called for work on electoral reforms to be initiated on war footing. “[I] have learnt a lot from the recent Senate election,” he had said.

