PM wants work on electoral reforms initiated on war footing

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan decided on Tuesday to form a parliamentary committee to bring about electoral reforms in the country.

Speaking to PTI Senator Ali Zafar who called on him in Islamabad, he called for work on electoral reforms to be initiated on war footing. “[I] have learnt a lot from the recent Senate election,” he said.

Prime Minister Khan reiterated the government’s resolve to stop the use of money and foul play in elections. He pledged that the government will take along all parties in the Senate with efforts to be made to carry out all pending legislation.

He directed Senator Zafar to contact other parties in the Upper House of Parliament in this regard.

On March 18, Prime Minister Khan formed a 10-member political committee to consult with all opposition parties on the electoral reforms and amendments in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) law.

The committee comprising Pervez Khattak, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Fawad Chaudhry, Sheikh Rasheed, Shafqat Mahmood, Amir Kiyani, Saifullah Niazi and Shibli Faraz was tasked to hold negotiations with opposition regarding the imposition of electoral reforms and amendment to NAB laws.

