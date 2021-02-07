Opposition does not want to end horse-trading: Shibli

ISLAMABAD: Lashing out at the opposition, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz said that by opposing open ballot in Senate polls, the opposition parties have clarified that they do not want to end the use of money in politics.

Taking to social networking website, Twitter, Shibli Faraz said that the opposition’s vociferous on the measures to ensure transparency in the Senate polls was beyond comprehension. He maintained. “Transparency in elections is the strength of democracy.”

اپوزیشن کا سینٹ انتخابات میں شفافیت کو یقینی بنانے کے اقدام پر واویلہ مچا نا سمجھ سے بالاتر ہے۔اوپن بیلٹ کی مخالفت کر کے انہوں نے واضح کردیا کہ یہ سیاست میں پیسے کی سیاست ختم نہیں کرنا چاہتے۔انتخاب میں شفافیت جمہوریت کی مضبوطی ہے۔ — Senator Shibli Faraz (@shiblifaraz) February 7, 2021

It is pertinent to mention here that Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had said today that the government wanted to hold Senate elections through open ballot to maintain transparency and end horse-trading. He had said that the government wanted to end corrupt practices in upcoming Senate elections.

Read More: JUI-F decides to challenge Senate open vote ordinance in court

Earlier today, in a bid to stop the government from holding upcoming Senate polls through the open ballot, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam – Fazl (JUI-F) had decided to challenge the Elections (Amendment) ordinance 2021 in the court.

Talking to journalists, JUI-F’s Central Deputy Secretary Maulana Muhammad Amjad Khan had said that his party will move the court against the presidential ordinance. He had maintained that they were consulting with legal and constitutional experts in this regard.

