Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Opposition does not want to end horse-trading: Shibli

Shibli Faraz

ISLAMABAD: Lashing out at the opposition, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz said that by opposing open ballot in Senate polls, the opposition parties have clarified that they do not want to end the use of money in politics.

Taking to social networking website, Twitter, Shibli Faraz said that the opposition’s vociferous on the measures to ensure transparency in the Senate polls was beyond comprehension. He maintained. “Transparency in elections is the strength of democracy.”

 

It is pertinent to mention here that Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had said today that the government wanted to hold Senate elections through open ballot to maintain transparency and end horse-trading. He had said that the government wanted to end corrupt practices in upcoming Senate elections.

Read More: JUI-F decides to challenge Senate open vote ordinance in court

Earlier today, in a bid to stop the government from holding upcoming Senate polls through the open ballot, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam – Fazl (JUI-F) had decided to challenge the Elections (Amendment) ordinance 2021 in the court.

Talking to journalists, JUI-F’s Central Deputy Secretary Maulana Muhammad Amjad Khan had said that his party will move the court against the presidential ordinance. He had maintained that they were consulting with legal and constitutional experts in this regard.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Vehicle carrying COVID-19 vaccine meets with accident in Sindh

Pakistan

Mugger using fake pistol apprehended by citizens in Karachi

Pakistan

Pakistan expresses sorrow over loss of lives in Uttarakhand disaster

Pakistan

NAB chairman summons progress report on mega corruption cases


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close