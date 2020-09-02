Opposition harming country to conceal its corruption: PM Imran

KARACHI: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said that opposition and India were on same page over Financial Action Task Force (FATF) issue, ARY News reported.

Presiding over a meeting of PTI and government spokespersons, PM Imran said that opposition blocked the passage of FATF bills in Senate to get NRO. He said that the opposition parties were harming the country to conceal their corruption.

PM Imran retreated that the government will never compromise over the ongoing accountability process in the country. The prime minister directed the spokespersons to expose the role of opposition on FATF issue before the masses. He also briefed the participants about Karachi transformation plan.

Earlier on August 28, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said that opposition parties were “blackmailing” his government over FATF bills despite being aware of the importance of the desired legislation and repeated his resolve not to give the opposition leaders any sort of “relief” in corruption cases.

In an exclusive interview with ARY News’ anchor Arshad Sharif, the PM had said that his government had inherited the FATF grey-list status and is trying hard to comply with the international body’s guidelines to bring Pakistan out of the list but “self-serving” opposition party leaders were trying to blackmail his government against supporting the bills “just to save their ill-gotten wealth”.

“They have this one-point agenda, if I grant them an NRO (a euphemism for relief in corruption cases), all will be well,” the PM had said.

