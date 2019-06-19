Opposition leader in NA rejects federal budget

ISLAMABAD: Leader of Opposition Shehbaz Sharif has rejected the federal budget for 2019-20, presented by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, last week, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

“The new budget has deprived masses of their rights, we reject it”, Shehbaz said while opening the debate on the budget in National Assembly.

He criticized the PTI’s ten-month performance in government saying the price hike has added to the woes of the common man.

The opposition leader said the PTI had made big claims of turning around the economy and bringing revolution in the lives of people but it failed to deliver, after coming into power.

“Those who claimed to build Naya Pakistan have turned heaven into the hell”.

He said the government’s policies have resulted in the closure of factories and industries which have rendered millions of people jobless, which has worsened the situation more.

Shehbaz said PM Khan claimed to take revenue collections of the country to 8000 billion rupees when he was on the container, but after coming into power he failed to collect half of the amount.

Recalling the performance of PML (N), Shahbaz Sharif said we addressed enormous challenges such as that of load shedding and terrorism and achieved the growth rate of five point eight percent and brought the inflation to the record three percent.

The opposition leader called for collective efforts to steer the country out of economic challenges.

He said we are prepared to sign a charter of the economy with the government to take forward the country.

