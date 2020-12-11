Opposition parties will never forward their resignations to speaker: Shibli

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz on Friday claimed that the opposition parties will never forward their resignations to the speaker, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad along with Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur, he said that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was using “pressure tactics” to get NRO.

The government will never give NRO to the corrupt leaders, he said, adding that the opposition parties will fail in their designs.

“Their state of mind and bewilderment demonstrates that their politics stands buried,” Faraz added.

He maintained that the opposition leaders plundered the national exchequer and transferred the money abroad. The minister said, “These are also the parties which polluted the national politics through their hypocrisy.”

Read More: PPP MNAs asked to submit resignations to Bilawal House

Responding to a question, Shibli Faraz said the government will not come under any pressure because of the drama of resignations staged by the alliance of opposition parties.

He said, “We are not in contact with the opposition leaders. It is a transparent and democratically elected government and in case of any dialogue, it will be open.”

However, the minister said, “Several MNAs and MPAs of the opposition parties have contacted us who are not willing to submit the resignations.”

He said that the government was not scared of the opposition’s gatherings as it was their democratic right but they were concerned over the second wave of Covid-19 which was proving to be more fatal.

Comments

comments