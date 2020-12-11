PPP MNAs asked to submit resignations to Bilawal House

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leadership has asked its MNAs to submit their handwritten resignations to Bilawal House.

Sources told ARY News that the PPP members of the lower house of Parliament have been instructed to submit their resignation letters addressing the Speaker of the National Assembly by December 31.

They said the party also forwarded a sample resignation to all of its members to avoid any error in their resignations.

On December 8, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), an 11-party alliance of opposition parties, decided that its members will resign from assemblies as part of its protest against the PTI government.

PDM Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman announced that lawmakers belonging to different opposition parties would submit resignations to their respective party heads by December 31.

Briefing media about the decisions taken in a PDM meeting held at the PML-N secretariat in Islamabad, Fazl said that PDM would hold a pubic rally in Lahore on December 13 (Sunday) at any cost.

