PPP snubs PDM over move to resign from assemblies: sources

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) is not willing to back a decision from opposition alliance- Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)- for resignation from assemblies, ARY NEWS reported citing sources.

According to sources within PDM, although PPP has not opposed the move completely, however, it is not in favour of immediate resignations from the assemblies.

“They are stressing to wait for a suitable time for this move,” they said as the top leadership of the PDM is set to meet on October 08 for key decisions to further the movement against the incumbent government.

The meeting to be headed by PDM head Maulana Fazlur Rehman would oversee the arrangements for the Lahore rally besides also deciding on participation in a public gathering with regard to the death anniversary of Benazir Bhutto on December 27.

The sources said that the meeting would decide regarding the second phase of the movement against the government besides also mulling over options of a long march and resignations.

“In the first phase, 10 opposition parties in the alliance have supported the move to resign from National Assembly, however, the PPP is in favour to wait for a suitable time for the decision,” they said.

It is pertinent to mention here that Sindh government spokesman and provincial Law Adviser Murtaza Wahab earlier in the day said that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has not yet decided regarding tendering resignations from the assemblies.

“We have not yet decided regarding resignations,” the provincial adviser said during ARY NEWS programme, Off the Record, and added that the matter would be taken up during the Central Executive Committee (CEC) meeting of the PPP, which is not yet to be convened.

