Opposition should not resign from Parliament, says Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: Opposing the proposal of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday said that the opposition parties should not resign from the Parliament, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalists following a dinner at Zardari House in Islamabad, Bilawal said that a wrong impression was being created that some senators belonging to the opposition parties had deliberately wasted their votes.

He maintained that all the senators belonging to PDM had cast their votes to Yousaf Raza Gillani. There was no split within the opposition alliance, he said, adding the all the opposition parties were united under the umbrella of PDM.

Read More: Fazlur Rehman suggests PDM leaders to resign from assemblies: sources

Earlier today, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) head Maulana Fazlur Rehman had conveyed a suggestion of resigning from the assemblies to the head of the parties included in the opposition alliance.

According to sources privy to the discussion within the opposition alliance, the PDM head had reached out to PML-N General Secretary Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and consulted over the option to resign from the assemblies.

“Besides leading long march to Islamabad, the PDM should mull over resigning from the assemblies,” the JUI-F chief had said during the conversation adding that the move could prove effective against the incumbent government.

