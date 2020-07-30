Opposition not united, admits Maulana Fazlur Rehman

SARGODHA: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Thursday admitted that opposition is not united against the incumbent government.

“Opposition parties start consultation only after government fall in any difficult situation” he said while speaking to media in Sargodha, here today.

He urged the opposition to get united against the present government and added that bills moved by the PTI government should be rejected.

Earlier this week, Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari met JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif to discuss oppositions APC matters and anti-movement campaign against the government.

It is pertinent to mention here that a movement in opposition politics came to light after Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman met Opposition Leader and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif on Monday.

The PML-N leader had said that it was their responsibility to get rid of this government and will present a comprehensive plan in this regard in the multi-party conference (MPC) after Eid ul Azha.

