Opposition forwarded NRO draft to govt, claims Faisal Javed Khan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Javed Khan on Tuesday claimed that the opposition parties have sent a draft of the National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) to the federal government through Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

Faisal Javed Khan said that protest is the right of the opposition parties, but no one would be allowed to create law and order situation.

He claimed that opposition parties are still in search of the NRO and went to say that a draft has been forwarded to the PTI government. “They have given a message to end cases and they will call-off protest.”

The senator said that the government is ready for talks but no one would be given NRO.

Earlier on October 9, Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan had said that all the opposition leaders had gathered at one platform to save their corruption.

Addressing the seminar of PTI Lawyers Forum in Islamabad, he had said that opposition parties had only one agenda to halt the process of accountability.

“They do not believe in rule of law in the country.”

