Opposition parties trying to create anarchy in Pakistan: Ijaz Shah

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Ijaz Ahmed Shah on Monday said that opposition parties want to create anarchy in the country, ARY News reported.

“Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is projecting anti-Pakistan propaganda from London”, Ijaz Shah said, adding that the anti-state narrative adopted by the opposition was aimed at creating anarchy in the country.

The minister further said that the PML-N supremo fled London on the pretext of his worsening health. The former prime minister has launched an assault over state institutions to hide his corruption, Ijaz Shah added.

Last week, the Punjab government had decided to give ‘conditional permission’ to the opposition parties for their announced schedule of protest.

Sources privy to the development had said that opposition parties would be bound to protest within the boundaries of law of the land and would not be allowed to defame state institutions including Pakistan Army.

It is pertinent to mention here that on September 20, opposition-led All Parties Conference (APC) on Sunday announced to form the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) aimed at jointly launching a countrywide protest.

