Opposition parties mull over holding first rally in Quetta: sources

ISLAMABAD: The opposition parties have started considering the suggestion for holding its first political show in Quetta on October 7, sources told ARY News.

The opposition parties, however, agreed for making a formal announcement after taking all sides into confidence over date and venue of the forthcoming political gathering to begin its anti-government movement, sources added.

It emerged that the suggestion was tabled by Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) Chairman Mahmood Khan Achakzai for initiating the anti-government movement on the remembrance day for the martyrs of ‘Movement for the Restoration of Democracy (MRD)’. He said that his political party celebrates the remembrance day every year on October 7, sources said.

However, it is still undecided as date and venue were not finalised by the opposition parties so far until all sides reached an agreement to organise its first political show on October 7 in the provincial of Quetta.

It is noteworthy to mention here that the opposition-led All Parties Conference (APC) had announced to form the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) aimed at jointly launching countrywide protests.

A 26-point resolution had been passed by the multiparty conference was read out by JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman while flanked by opposition leaders including Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Shehbaz Sharif and others.

The handout issued by the APC had announced country-wide protests with its first phase beginning in October and November with mass protests in major cities of the country.

In the next phase, the public gatherings will be held in provincial capitals of the country, the handout detailing the action plan read.

The opposition parties would further take out a long march towards Islamabad, the federal capital, the handout read besides also announcing to utilize all options inside and outside of the assemblies against the government including bringing no-confidence motion and resignations at the appropriate time from the assemblies.

