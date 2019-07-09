Opposition parties to submit resolution against Senate chairman today

ISLAMABAD: Opposition parties on Tuesday will submit a resolution against Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani to the Senate Secretary, ARY News reported.

The 11-member opposition’s anti-government Rahbar Committee had announced consensus to remove the chairman Senate.

On Monday, Leader of Opposition in Senate Raja Zafar ul Haq held meeting with National Party’s Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo to discuss opposition parties’ strategy with regard to no-confidence move against Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani.

Joint opposition had decided to convene a meeting of the senators from the opposition at 11:30 AM on Tuesday (today).

The opposition senators would meet in the Parliament House on Tuesday, Mir Hasil Bizenjo had told the media.

The resolution with regard to the senate chairman will be submitted after signatures from the opposition senators, Bizenjo said.

Read more: Next Senate chairman will be from PML-N: sources

Opposition parties’ Rehbar Committee will decide the candidate in its session on July 11, he said.

The recently formed committee is made up of nine opposition parties and held its first meeting in Islamabad. In the first meeting, it took an oath of confidentiality and formulated a policy to run anti-government movement.

Comments

comments