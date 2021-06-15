Opposition parties stage sit-in outside Balochistan Assembly

QUETTA: Opposition parties on Tuesday staged a sit-in outside the Balochistan Assembly over neglecting their suggestions for the upcoming provincial budget for the fiscal year 2021-22.

As per details, the joint opposition alliance of the province has set up a protest camp outside the provincial assembly to record their protest.

Addressing the media on the occasion, Opposition Leader in Balochistan Assembly, Malik Sikandar Advocate said that the incumbent government has completed neglected their recommendations for the upcoming budget.

“Government is distributing funds among non-elected representatives and party workers.” Malik Sikandar vowed to continue the sit-in until their demands are met.

Later in the day, Sindh is all set to present its budget 2021-22.

With a total outlay of over Rs1.4 trillion, Rs222 billion allocation has been earmarked for the provincial development programme in the annual budget, according to government sources.

