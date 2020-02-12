Web Analytics
Opposition’s protest outside Parliament House only for political gains, says Firdous Ashiq Awan

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Firdous Ashiq Awan on Wednesday slammed opposition parties for protesting outside the Parliament House, ARY News reported.

In a series of tweets, She said that opposition parties are protesting outside the National Assembly for their political gains, not for people.

“Opposition parties protest in front of Parliament House is nothing more than cry over their political deprivations,” she wrote in a Tweet.

Firdous Ashiq Awan termed the Parliament House protesters as criminals, who have plunged the country into poverty, debt and high inflation.

“These opposition leaders have no sympathies with people. They are only concerned for their corruption,” she wrote further in a Tweet.

