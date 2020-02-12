Opposition’s protest outside Parliament House only for political gains, says Firdous Ashiq Awan

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Firdous Ashiq Awan on Wednesday slammed opposition parties for protesting outside the Parliament House, ARY News reported.

In a series of tweets, She said that opposition parties are protesting outside the National Assembly for their political gains, not for people.

پارلیمنٹ ہاؤس کے باہراپوزیشن جماعتوں کا احتجاج ان کی سیاسی محرومیوں کے ماتم کے سوا کچھ نہیں۔ اپوزیشن جماعتیں عوام کے لئے نہیں اپنے سیاسی مفادات کے لیے احتجاج کر رہی ہیں۔ ان کے پیٹ میں عوام کی ہمدردی کا نہیں بلکہ اپنی کرپشن اور اقتدار کا درد ہو رہا ہے۔ — Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) February 12, 2020

“Opposition parties protest in front of Parliament House is nothing more than cry over their political deprivations,” she wrote in a Tweet.

Firdous Ashiq Awan termed the Parliament House protesters as criminals, who have plunged the country into poverty, debt and high inflation.

احتجاج کرنے والے عوام کے وہ مجرم ہیں جنہوں نے اس قوم کو غربت، قرض اور مہنگائی کی دلدل میں دھکیلا۔ یہ ان لوگوں کے نمائندے ہیں جنہوں نے پاکستان کے ہوائی اڈے تک عالمی اداروں میں گروی رکھے۔ — Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) February 12, 2020

“These opposition leaders have no sympathies with people. They are only concerned for their corruption,” she wrote further in a Tweet.

یہ ان لوگوں کااحتجاج تھاجو جو عوام کے خرچے پر اب بھی مزے اڑا رہے ہیں۔اقتدار میں رہ کرانہوں نے قوم سے اس کی زندگی اور مستقبل چھین لیا۔بلاول صاحب یہ آپ کے دور کی کرپشن ہے جس کا خمیازہ قوم بھگت رہی ہے۔ابو اور پھوپھو سے کہیں کہ قوم کا لوٹا ہوا پیسہ واپس کر دیں، مہنگائی ختم ہوجائےگی۔ — Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) February 12, 2020

Comments

comments