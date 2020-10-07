Opposition protesting to get personal gains: Shibli Faraz

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz has said on Wednesday that the incumbent government believes in equal development of all parts of the country including Sindh.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Talking to media in Karachi after visiting Mazar-e-Quaid, Shibli Faraz said development projects are being carried out under 1.1 trillion rupees development packages announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan for Karachi city.

The minister said the federal government will also extend help and assistance to rain affectees in Sindh province.

He expressed hope that the Sindh government will ensure speedy initiatives and accomplishment of these projects including K4 water project, Karachi circular project, sewerage and other issues.

Read more: Govt has nothing to do with case against Nawaz, says Shibli Faraz

Taking on the opposition parties, the minister alleged opposition of using protests and sit-ins as a tool to fulfill their personal demands. The people of Pakistan have given a mandate to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for a transparent accountability process, he told.

The minister said that Pakistan is suffering from inflation due to the ineffective policies of the previous governments.

Replying to a question of the journalist, Shibli Faraz said that any citizen can register the First Information Report (FIR) against anyone. “Govt has nothing to do with the registration of a treason case against PML-N leaders.”

Comments

comments