KARACHI: The joint opposition in Sindh Assembly preferred to remain silent over the arrest of Opposition Leader of the House, Haleem Adil Sheikh on Thursday, ARY News reported.

The session of the Sindh Assembly currently going on with Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani in the chair. The newly-elected Pakistan People’s Party MPAs from PS-88 Malir, Yousuf Murtaza Baloch and Jam Shabir from PS-43 Sanghar took the oath.

Only six of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPAs and two members of the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) attended the assembly’s session, who despite Governor Sindh Imran Ismail’s directions, chose to remain silent over the issue of Haleem Adil Sheikh’s arrest.

Strangely, not a single member of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) attended the session.

Though the PTI has been hitting the roads to record their protest over Sheikh’s arrest but did not bother to raise the issue on the floor.

Read more: ECP refuses to issue production orders for Haleem Adil Sheikh

The cause behind the matter remained unknown, but it has created problems for the PTI party leadership.

Haleem Adil Sheikh was arrested for violating ECP’s code of conduct during Malir by-polls and later was shifted to the Central Jail Karachi.

Sheikh is currently hospitalised after he was allegedly attacked by goons of gang war in Karachi Central Jail.

