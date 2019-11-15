Opposition takes back no-trust move against Deputy Speaker

ISLAMABAD: Opposition parties on Friday announced to withdraw its no-trust motion against Deputy Speaker of National Assembly after a thaw with the treasury, ARY News reported.

“The opposition had tabled the no-confidence motion against the deputy speaker after bulldozing of disputed ordinances by the treasury in the house,” Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Khawaja Asif said on the floor of the lower house.

“Now these ordinances stand withdrawn, we are taking back the no-trust motion against the deputy speaker of the house”, PML-N leader announced.

“The decision that made today if taken earlier the matter wouldn’t soar to extremes,” Asif said.

Defence Minister Pervez Khattak in his statement on the floor of the house thanked the opposition adding that the meetings with the opposition that held yesterday and today have proved fruitful.

“We have today reached to a good decision for better working of the house'” he said.

The opposition and the government in meetings yesterday and today, chaired by Speaker Asad Qaiser, agreed over cancellation of the disputed ordinances with mutual consensus.

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser held meetings on Wednesday and Thursday with the members of opposition parties, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and discussed the motion of vote of no-confidence against Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri.

Thursday’s meeting was attended by PML-N leaders Khawaja Asif, Ayaz Sadiq, Rana Tanver Ahmed and PPP members Raja Pervez Asharif, Shazia Mari while Asad Umar and Pervez Khattak from the ruling PTI.

According to sources Speaker Asad Qaiser requested the opposition to withdraw the no-confidence motion against his deputy.

