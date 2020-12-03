ISLAMABAD: Chief of National Command Operation Center (NCOC) and federal planning minister Asad Umar said Thursday hospitals are bearing an increasing load with rising Covid-19 cases in the country, ARY News reported.

Talking exclusively to ARY News, the federal minister said the second wave of novel coronavirus pandemic has resulted in a surge of infection cases which translates badly on hospitals that are now crammed with patients.

It is not right on part of the opposition parties to risk people’s lives amid COVID-19 second wave and gain politically at their expense, he said.

The planning and development minister said the way opposition parties have dealt COVID-19 pandemic, nothing can be more hypocritical than this, and added that the government will not allow anyone to carry out illegitimate step for their ulterior gains.

He said the prime minister will not enforce his authority on the opposition after rendering their activities as illegal. If anything happens now due to their violations, they will be held responsible for it, he said.

If people’s lives are risked and if they’re posed any danger, there will be action against the opposition, Umar stressed.

READ: 15 more succumb to coronavirus in Sindh

On the other hand, it may be noted that the novel coronavirus claimed 15 more lives and infected as many as 1,615 people during the past 24 hours in Sindh.

In a statement on the daily COVID-19 situation in the province, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 15 more people died from the coronavirus during the past 24 hours, taking the death toll from the disease to 2,983 in the province.

He maintained that 13,339 samples have been tested in 24 hours that detected 1615 new COVID-19 cases in the province. The total number of infections thus far reported in the province reached 179,240, the chief minister added.

