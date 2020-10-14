Opposition’s campaign aimed at hiding its corruption: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said that the opposition has launched an anti-government campaign to hide its corruption, ARY News reported.

Presiding over a meeting of the government’s spokesperson in Islamabad, PM Imran Khan said that opposition’s drive posed no threat to the government.

Those who were hurling baseless rigging allegations against the PTI-led government had not even filed complaints with the elections commission of Pakistan, he added. The prime minister maintained that the he had made a sincere offer to probe the rigging allegations but the opposition failed to provide any evidence in support of their allegations.

He said that the former governments had taken record loans and brought country to verge of economic disaster. Despite difficult situation, the government put the country on the path economic growth, the prime minister added.

He said that the government was taking effective measures to control inflation and hike in prices of essential commodities. PM Imran claimed that the government will control inflation within few days.

Read More: PM Imran Khan rules out reconciliation with opposition parties

Earlier on October 14, Prime Minister Imran Khan had ruled out any chances of reconciliation with the opposition parties.

No matter what opposition staged sit-ins or protests, I’ll never give National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) to anyone, PM Khan had said while talking to Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Information Senator Faisal Javed Khan and Senator Zeeshan Khanzada who called on him in Islamabad.

The meeting had discussed the revival of the film and drama industry and the overall political situation of the country including oppositions’ protest.

Comments

comments