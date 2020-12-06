Opposition’s rallies major cause of COVID-19 spread: Firdous

SIALKOT: Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab Firdous Ashiq Awan on Sunday termed opposition rallies main cause of the spread of COVID-19 in the country, ARY News reported.

Lashing out at the opposition over their irresponsible behaviors during the second wave of the COVID-19, Firdous Ashiq Awan said that 25 more people succumbed to coronavirus during the past 24 hours in Punjab. She maintained that 662 more people tested positive for the COVID-19 in the province.

PTI came into power through the power of vote, she said, adding that the government could not be toppled by the rallies.

Talking about economy, the special assistant said that political stability was vital for the economic stability. She said that the opposition meeting scheduled to be held on 13th of December will prove to be a flop-show.

Earlier today, the opposition parties should not play with the lives and health of the masses, Federal Minister for Religious Affairs had said on Sunday.

Talking to media in Peshawar Noorul Haq Qadri had said that the opposition was also responsible for compliance of coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs).

“Only the government is not responsible to halt spread of the novel coronavirus,” the minister had said, adding, “Everyone should take responsibility to halt increasing cases of coronavirus.”

