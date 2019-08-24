No oppression, brutality can suppress Kashmiris’ struggle: Arif Alvi

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Saturday said no amount of oppression and brutality can suppress the resentment of the Kashmiris against India, ARY News reported.

The president released the latest video of Kashmiris protesting in the occupied Kashmir on his twitter handle.

Restrictions, teargas, blackout and firing, this is Srinagar, he stated in his tweet.

This is Srinagar yesterday despite curfews, bans, blackouts, teargas & firing. No amount of oppression & brutality can suppress the resentment of the Kashmiris against India. They want freedom at all costs. Please retweet and let the world know. pic.twitter.com/2OqueQmJpY — Dr. Arif Alvi (@ArifAlvi) August 24, 2019

Curfew and other restrictions imposed by the Indian authorities in occupied Kashmir has entered 20th consecutive day on Saturday.

On August 5, the Indian government had announced the scrapping of the special status of occupied Kashmir by revoking Article 370 of the Indian constitution.

Read more: India tightens curfew to prevent protesters from going to UN office in IoK

According to the Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the entire occupied territory particularly the Kashmir has been turned into a military garrison as Indian troops and police personnel are deployed in every nook and corner.

