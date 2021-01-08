Orphan student takes NADRA to court for defying order

KARACHI: A Matriculation student approached on Friday the Sindh High Court (SHC) seeking contempt of court proceedings against NADRA for defying its order regarding issuance of a B-form.

The orphan girl moved an application in the SHC, stating that NADRA is not issuing her B-form despite the court directives. Though the court had ordered for issuance of B-form on the basis of her maternal aunt’s CNIC, NADRA has been asking her to bring her parents for the purpose, she lamented.

Earlier, the SHC had ordered NADRA to issue B-form to the Matriculation student on the basis of her maternal aunt’s CNIC within ten days.

Also Read: SHC orders NADRA to issue B-form to orphan student

During the hearing, the court asked a lawyer representing the Board of Secondary Education Karachi to explain why a B-form was necessary for issuance of an admit card for exams, to which he replied that it was necessary for a student’s identification.

Petitioner Maham Rahman stated before the court that the board refused to issue her an admit card for exam because she didn’t have a B-form that NADRA issues on the basis of parents’ CNICs.

She said she was three months old when her father died and three years later her mother passed away.

