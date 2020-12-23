SHC orders NADRA to issue B-form to orphan student

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) ordered on Wednesday NADRA to issue B-form to a Matriculation student within ten days.

A bench of the SHC directed NADRA to issue B-form to the orphan girl on the basis of her maternal aunt’s CNIC.

During the hearing, the court asked a lawyer representing the Board of Secondary Education Karachi to explain why a B-form is necessary for issuance of an admit card for exams, to which he replied that it is necessary for a student’s identification.

Earlier, petitioner Maham Rahman stated before the court that the board has refused to issue her an admit card for exam because she doesn’t have a B-form that NADRA issues on the basis of parents’ CNICs.

She said she was three months old when her father died and three years later her mother passed away.

