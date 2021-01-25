ISLAMABAD: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday extended physical remand of the five arrested policemen in the Osama Satti murder case for three more days.

The accused were presented before the court of Judge Raja Jawad Abbas as he resumed hearing.

Also Read: Osama Satti was not involved in any criminal activity, reveals inquiry report

The defence counsel informed the court that the investigation officer of the case has been replaced on the complainant’s request.

It is noteworthy that the arrested cops have already been in police custody on physical remand for 22 days.

Also Read: PM Imran Khan meets Osama’s father, assures justice

The accused include Muddasir, Shakeel, Mohammad Mustafa, Saeed Ahmed and Iftikhar Ahmed.

On Jan 2, the five Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) personnel were taken into custody for indiscriminately gunning down 22-year-old Osama in the Sector G-10 area on Srignagar Highway within the jurisdiction of Ramna police station in the federal capital.

Comments

comments