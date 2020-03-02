KARACHI: Outgoing Inspector General of Sindh Police Syed Kaleem Imam on Monday thanked police officers for extending their support to him during his tenure as IGP Sindh, ARY News reported.

In his farewell address via video link, Syed Kaleem Imam thanked the police department for working as a team in maintaining law and order in the province.

“I’m leaving the charge, but the department is working and will continue working”, the outgoing IGP said.

Outgoing IGP Sindh had also advised the police officials to cooperate with the applicants seeking their help for solution of their problems.

Last week, the federal cabinet had appointed Mushtaq Mahar as new Sindh police chief.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting in a tweet had said the appointment was made in light of the Sindh government’s demand after consultation with Sindh Governor Imran Ismail.

Mahar, one of the five police officers recommended by the Sindh government for the post of IG Sindh, replaces Kaleem Imam.

Meanwhile, Imam had been transferred and posted as the National Highways and Motorways Police inspector general with immediate effect.

