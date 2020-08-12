Trying to evade capture, outlaw falls to death in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: An outlaw wanted in more than ten criminal cases fell to death from a building in Peshawar while trying to evade his arrest at the hands of police Tuesday night.

According to the police, a team of police personnel raided a house within the remits of Hashtnagri police station to apprehend the suspected criminal who was said to be hiding there.

Upon seeing the police team, the accused tried to flee but ended up losing his life after falling from the building.

The police relayed the accused was wanted in more than ten criminal cases.

