LAHORE: More than 35 bank accounts of estranged Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Khan Tareen and two members of his family have been frozen over alleged involvement in the sugar scandal.

Well-placed sources told ARY News that a total of 36 accounts in nine different banks were frozen. Of the frozen accounts, the PTI leader owns 14, his son 21 and his wife one bank account.

The sources said the accounts frozen on a request of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) have millions of rupees.

The agency had summoned the father-son duo to appear today (Friday) before its team for questioning in separate cases stemming from the sugar scam. Jahangir Khan Tareen was summoned in two cases while Ali Tareen in a case over allegedly defrauding the shareholders.

The agency directed Ali Tareen to bring answers to five questions with him which included the reason for selling JKFSL’s sugar business, the advertisement for the sale, the number of bidders who showed their interest in the process, and the quoted rates.

The FIA notice further noted that as per company records JKFSL encountered losses of Rs326 million, however, despite suffering huge losses, it sold out its sugarcane business to JDW on higher profits.

