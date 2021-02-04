Over $425 million deposited in Roshan Digital Accounts: Faisal Javed

ISLAMABAD: Senator Faisal Javed said on Thursday that over $425 million have been deposited in Roshan Digital Accounts and 80,000 plus accounts opened by overseas Pakistanis, so far, ARY News reported.

Faisal Javed said in his Twitter message that overseas Pakistanis have so far opened over 80,000 Roshan Digital Accounts besides depositing more than $425 million. He added that more than $270 million has been invested in Naya Pakistan Certificates.

Great News:Over $425 million have bn deposited in #RoshanDigitalAccounts & 80,000 plus accounts opened by our great overseas Pakistanis.

Also over 270 million invested in #NayaPakistanCertificates. Fabulous response to these great initiatives by @StateBank_Pak & @FinMinistryPak — Faisal Javed Khan (@FaisalJavedKhan) February 4, 2021

The senator praised the ‘fabulous response’ to the great initiative by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and the finance ministry.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had launched Naya Pakistan Certificate on November 12, last year, which was introduced to facilitate overseas Pakistanis for opening a Foreign Currency Value Account (FCVA) are for overseas Pakistanis and those who have declared assets abroad with the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) with the support of eight major banks in the country will lead the project under which Pakistani diaspora could be able to avail the banking facility from a digital payment system and the consumers would be able to open their bank accounts without visiting bank, embassy or consulate.

Under the initiative, the Pakistanis living abroad would be able to operate their accounts without visiting the country and could avail facilities of direct banking, bill payment and other e-commerce facilities.

These accounts could also be used for investments in the stock exchange and property within Pakistan. The consumers would also have the option to either open a Pakistan currency or foreign currency account.

