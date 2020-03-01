Over 60,000 Hajj applications received so far

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony on Sunday said that over 60,053 applications have been received so far under Government Hajj Scheme.

According to a ministry spokesman, the designated banks had received 60,053 Hajj applications under the Government Hajj Scheme till Saturday.

The government scheme applications will be received until March 6. The banks have already been directed to receive hajj applications on Saturday and Sunday.

This year, a total of 179,210 Pakistani pilgrims will perform the sacred religious ceremony.

The applicants must get a receipt and bank stamp from the banks.

The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony had earlier on Feb 21 restrained banks from receiving Hajj forms from Feb 24 (Monday) till further directives in this regard.

Read more: ‘PM Imran Khan willing to establish Malaysian-led model of Hajj fund’

The ministry has also announced the policy for Hajj pilgrims under the government scheme who are travelling with infants born after September 5 – 2018.

The travel charges have been doubled for infants during the last three years. The ministry announced that the parents will be charged 10 per cent of overall travel fares for infants.

The Hajj charges for infants born after Sept 5, 2018, under the government scheme will be Rs31,882 and Rs32,657 each infant for north and south regions respectively.

Comments

comments