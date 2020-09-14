Overseas Pakistanis’ remittances exceed $2bn for third month in row
KARACHI: Remittances from overseas Pakistanis rose by 24.4 per cent to $2.095 billion during August as compared to last year’s corresponding period, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said on Monday.
According to figures released by the central bank, remittances reached an unprecedented level of $7.3 billion over the last three months, which are 37.2 per cent higher than the same period last year.
The SBP said: “Efforts under the Pakistan Remittances Initiative (PRI) and the gradual re-opening of businesses in major host countries such as Middle East, Europe and United States contributed to this increase.”
The top three originating countries for remittances in August were: Saudi Arabia ($0.593 billion), United Arab Emirates ($0.410 billion), and the United Kingdom ($0.302 billion).
