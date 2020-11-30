MULTAN: Jamiat Ulema-i-Pakistan (JUP) leader Maulana Owais Noorani was on Monday barred from speaking during the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) rally in Multan, ARY NEWS reported.

The revelation was made by Maulana himself after he made the disclosure via a message on the micro-blogging site, Twitter.

Owais Noorani said that he was invited from the stage three times to address the public gathering, however, guards wearing grey and black uniform did not allow him to go up to the stage.

He lamented the attitude meted out to him and said that all PDM leaders are facing a similar security risk. “The PPP leaders alone are not facing the security issues,” he said while expressing his annoyance over the disrespect meted out to him.

It is pertinent to mention here that the PDM on Monday held a power show in Multan, addressed by top leadership including Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, Maryam Nawaz, and Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

Addressing the rally for the first time from the PDM platform, PPP leader Aseefa Bhutto Zardari on Monday said that they were not afraid of arrests and vowed that she would stand alongside the party activists in testing times.

While paying a tribute to the martyrs of the PPP on the foundation day of the party, Aseefa Bhutto said that she was among the party activists at a time when Bilawal has contracted Covid-19.

“I hope that you will support Bilawal Bhutto in a similar manner as you have supported Dukhtar-e-Mashriq [Benazir Bhutto],” she said adding that they would not be deterred by the arrests of the party activists.

The daughter of former President Asif Zardari said that even if Bilawal Bhutto would be arrested then women activists of the party would lead the movement from the front.

