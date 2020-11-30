PDM held poor show in Multan despite removal of hurdles: Usman Buzdar

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar on Monday said that the opposition alliance under Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) failed to hold an impressive power show in Multan despite the removal of hurdles by the government, ARY NEWS reported.

“The opposition parties were only able to gather a few thousand people,” he said during a meeting with provincial minister Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan and added that the power show in Multan flopped badly and had conveyed a clear message of rejection from the people of South Punjab.

He said that the PDM is an unnatural alliance of the opposition and is only aimed at safeguarding their looted wealth. “They have nothing to do with the issues of the masses,” he said.

Usman Buzdar said that the PTI has given a new recognition to South Punjab as they have established a separate secretariat for the area to facilitate the masses.

Now people in South Punjab are able to resolve their issues at the local level rather than traveling to Lahore, he said adding that the government could not be sent packing through these activities of the PDM and they would complete their tenure.

It is pertinent to mention here that Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani ordered the removal of containers placed on the roads leading towards PDM public gathering.

The roads were blocked by the local administration as the PDM seems adamant about holding a public rally in Multan despite the ban slapped by the Punjab government in the wake of coronavirus second wave spike.

The orders for the removal of barricades were issued after consultation between the higher authorities of the province. Following the orders, the roads leading towards Qila Qasim Bagh are being cleared and the containers are being removed.

Comments

comments