PDM rally: IGP Punjab orders removal of containers

LAHORE: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani has ordered the removal of containers placed on the roads leading towards PDM jalsagah, ARY News reported on Monday, citing sources.

The roads were blocked by the local administration as the PDM seems adamant about holding a public rally in Multan despite the ban slapped by the Punjab government in the wake of coronavirus second wave spike.

Sources privy to the development said that the orders were issued after consultation between the higher authorities of the province.

Following the orders, the roads leading towards Qila Qasim Bagh are being cleared and the containers are being removed.

Read more: PDM to hold public rally in Multan today

Earlier it was reported that Satlaj Toll Plaza had been blocked after placing containers to stop workers of the PDM from entering Multan. Containers had been placed at Bahawalpur Toll Plaza, Super Chowk, Milad Chowk, Super Bypass Khanweal, Multan Road and other areas to restrict the workers of the opposition parties from entering Multan for public gathering.

Selected traffic was being allowed to move from Satlaj Toll Plaza, sources had said.

Meanwhile, cellular services also have been suspended in Multan on the recommendations of the provincial government of Punjab.

