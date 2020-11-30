KARACHI/LAHORE: Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, daughter of PPP co-chairperson and former president Asif Ali Zardari, boarded on Monday a Multan-bound chartered flight at Karachi airport to attend the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) scheduled rally there.

She was received by former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gillani and other party leaders upon arrival at the Multan airport. She will be representing PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari at today’s rally of opposition parties.

The 27-year-old Bhutto will be making her political debut at the rally by addressing the public meeting in the absence of her brother who has been self-isolating himself after testing positive for the coronavirus last week.

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz has also left for Multan in convoy. Shortly after her departure, she tweeted: “People of the land of saints, your daughters [Maryam and Aseefa] are coming to you.”

اولیا اللّہ کی سرزمین کے باسیو! تمہاری بیٹیاں تمہارے پاس آ رہی ہیں۔۔۔ — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) November 30, 2020

Speaking to media earlier, Maryam Nawaz slammed the government and said arrests of workers of the PDM constituent parties and barriers put on roads to stop the opposition alliance from holding the rally are a reflection of how the PTI-led government is frightened. She said the rally has succeeded even before it has started. “Whenever the country found itself in trouble, daughters come out of their homes [to its rescue],” she maintained.

The government and Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) are holding rallies despite the rising cases of Covid-19, she pointed out, asking does the virus not spread because of their gatherings?

A face-off between the PDM and the government is likely as the former has announced to go ahead with its rally at any cost despite being denied permission while the latter has sealed all the roads leading to Qasim Bagh Stadium by placing containers. Ghanta Ghar Chowk and several other roads have been sealed by the local administration to stop PDM workers from reaching the venue.

Pakistan Democratic Movement leaders, including JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Maryam Nawaz, Yousuf Raza Gilani, Aseefa Bhutto Zardari and others, are scheduled to address the public meeting. Bilwal is also likely address the rally via video link.

