MULTAN: PPP stalwart and former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gillani said on Friday former president Asif Ali Zardari’s daughter Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari will address the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) Multan rally slated for November 30.

Speaking to the media, he said PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari won’t be able to attend the public meeting to be held in Multan to mark the party’s foundation day after being diagnosed with the coronavirus.

“The Multan rally will be held come what may,” he declared, alleging the government is creating a law and order situation by trying to stop the party from holding a massive power show in the city.

It is worthwhile to mention here that the Multan district authorities have denied permission to the Pakistan People’s Party for a public meeting in Multan on November 30. The Deputy Commissioner Multan refused permission on a request submitted by PPP leader Natasha Daultana citing ‘current situation’ of the spike in COVID-19 cases.

“The health department has imposed a ban on large gatherings of more than 300 people,” the district official said in his response to the PPP request. “The permission for the public meeting will be a violation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to tackle the coronavirus pandemic,” the DC responded to the request.

