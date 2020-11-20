Covid concern: Punjab bans large public gatherings up until next year

MULTAN: Punjab Health Department has banned on Friday big public gatherings allowing only up to 300 people with Covid SOPs in place as second novel coronavirus wave continues to haunt the province, ARY News reported.

The department sanctioned only a maximum of 300 people to attend the gatherings, such wedding ceremonies etc, but with strict implementation on Covid-induced Standard Operating Procedures.

Instructions to that effect have been rolled out today by the secretary for the primary and secondary health department Punjab.

With immediate effect, the new order will remain in force at least up until January 31 the next year, he said.

All the citizens will wear masks and ensure SOPs, said the secretary while he passed the order.

READ: Karachi marriage halls allowed to operate under fresh guidelines

Separately in Karachi, wedding halls have been allowed to operate and hold functions after successful talks today between the owners and Commissioner Iftikhar Shallwani.

Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani allowed the wedding halls in the city to operate under fresh guidelines aimed at the implementation of strict COVID-19 SOPs.

The guidelines read that no more than 300 guests would be allowed at the marriage halls during a function while banquets were directed to switch off their air conditioners and rather use fans for proper ventilation.

